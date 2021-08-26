Watch video: Man along with his family climbs atop overhead water tank, demands to meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A high voltage drama erupted at Hoshangabad road when a man along with family members climbed on an overhead tank and threaten to commit suicide. He claimed that a few goons have illegally occupied his land at Gouharganj.

The rescue operation was underway till filing this report.

The overhead tank is located in front of D mart in Danish Nagar on Hoshangabad road.

According to information, the man identified as Ritesh, 40, his wife Seema Goswami and three children climbed atop the overhead water tank at 11 am. They have been threatening that they would jump off the tank if they are not allowed to meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On getting information, police and Bhopal Municipal Corporation teams have rushed to the spot and tried to persuade the Goswami family. But, they are adamant to meet the Chief Minister.

The police and civic body officials have been trying to reach the family, but they have been threatening to jump.

The fire brigade team has laid down nets all around the overhead tank to deal with any untoward situation. Local sub divisional magistrate has also reached the spot and has been trying to convince the family members to come down.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 03:50 PM IST