Watch Video: Karni Sena shows black flags to Bisahulal Singh for remark on upper caste women

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Karni Sena barged into state BJP Office here in Bhopal on Saturday and showed black flags to cabinet minister for Food and Civil Supplies Bisahulal Singh.

They were protesting against the minister's remark of dragging out upper caste women and made them work to ensure equality.

Bisahulal Singh, while addressing a programme organized to felicitate women in Anuppur district, had courted controversy by saying, “Women from Thakur- Thakkar’s house should be dragged out of houses and made to work with society to ensure equality”. He, however, later apologized, saying his remark was taken otherwise.

As a protest, a group of Karni Sena members reached the BJP office and gheroed the minister’s vehicle. They raised slogans against Singh, waving black flags.

According to reports, police have detained six members of Karni Sena and taken them to the police station.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 04:24 PM IST