e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases, 703 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 9,692
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

Watch video: Kamal Nath gets angry over media persons

When the media persons asked Nath that CM Chouhan did not give time to Digvijaya Singh but met him, Nath got heated and replied that it was not a scheduled meeting.
Staff Reporter
Kamal Nath addressing media persons in Bhopal on Friday |

Kamal Nath addressing media persons in Bhopal on Friday |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress Chief Kamal Nath got angry over media persons while addressing them after meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at state hangar, Bhopal on Friday morning.

When the media persons asked Nath that CM Chouhan did not give time to Digvijaya Singh but met him, Nath got heated and replied that it was not a scheduled meeting. It was a coincidence that they met at the state hanger.

Nath said that his helicopter landed at the Airport while CM Chouhan was leaving. It was just a courtesy call.

Nath further said that CM Chouhan told him that Digvijay Singh was sitting on a dharna. He did not mind giving them time. On which Nath responded to CM Chouhan that he would talk to Digvijay Singh in this regard.

Later, Nath reached the Dharna venue and met Digvijaya. Nath said that the whole Congress party was with the dam affected people.

Digvijay Singh, however, ended the dharna after a discussion with the Chief Secretary of Chief Minister on the phone at around 2 pm.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Digvijaya stages dharna near CM House, Shivraj meets Kamal Nath Bhopal: Digvijaya stages dharna near CM House, Shivraj meets Kamal Nath
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:56 PM IST
Advertisement