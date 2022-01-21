Watch video: Kamal Nath gets angry over media persons

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress Chief Kamal Nath got angry over media persons while addressing them after meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at state hangar, Bhopal on Friday morning.

When the media persons asked Nath that CM Chouhan did not give time to Digvijaya Singh but met him, Nath got heated and replied that it was not a scheduled meeting. It was a coincidence that they met at the state hanger.

Nath said that his helicopter landed at the Airport while CM Chouhan was leaving. It was just a courtesy call.

Nath further said that CM Chouhan told him that Digvijay Singh was sitting on a dharna. He did not mind giving them time. On which Nath responded to CM Chouhan that he would talk to Digvijay Singh in this regard.

Later, Nath reached the Dharna venue and met Digvijaya. Nath said that the whole Congress party was with the dam affected people.

Digvijay Singh, however, ended the dharna after a discussion with the Chief Secretary of Chief Minister on the phone at around 2 pm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:56 PM IST