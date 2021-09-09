Watch video: JAYS workers break police barricades, gherao police station in CM's home constituency

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Jai Adiwasi Yuva Sangthan (JAYS) workers broke the barricades and marched police cordons to gherao Shahganj police station of Sehore district on Thursday. They also staged chakka Jam on National Highway-23.

Shahganj comes under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home constituency Budhni. The protest continued till filing this report.

Senior police officers including Superintendent of Police (SP), Mayank Awasthi and Additional SP Sameer Yadave have reached the spot and are holding conversations with JAYS leaders.

JAYS workers are demanding a probe into the suspicious death of a tribal and also action against the accused.

A month ago, a tribal youth Vinod from Betul was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Machhawai village of Shahganj police station area about a month ago.

The JAYS workers had handed over a memorandum to then SP SS Chouhan, threatening to stage a protest if action would not be taken into the matter.

The protest was started from Gadariya Nullah in Budhni. Shahganj police station is about 15KM from Gadariya Nullah. Police put barricades at four places and deployed forces. But, JAYS workers managed to break all four barricades and reached Shahganj police station.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 06:14 PM IST