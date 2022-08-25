Video: Hand pump in MP spewing fire and water simultaneously, villagers in shock

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A strange incident occurred late on Wednesday night in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The residents of the Kacchar village were in for a shock when one of the common handpumps began to spew fire along with water.

There was a stir in the area and the administration was immediately informed. The news spread like fire in the village, people feared going around the handpump.

Not only this, villages started talking in various ways where some said that this was a miracle while others said that this incident was happening due to some chemical leak.

However, the seemingly-apocalyptic phenomenon has an explanation. It is said to be a case of the highly-flammable methane gas being released from deep underneath the ground.

Dr Gyanendra Pratap Singh of a government Science College in Bhopal explained that the remains of plants and animals in sedimentary rocks (sandstone, limestone, and shale commonly found in Buxwaha) get deposited in a swampy area with a depression (fine sand) to produce methane due to a chemical reaction. Heating or burning causes the gas to reduce densely, which also causes the water to rise.