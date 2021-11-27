Watch video: Government teacher thrashed for misbehaving with girl student

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers beat up a government teacher for misbehaving with a girl student in Betul.

The incident occurred in the Government High School of Chicholi police station area on Friday. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to the sources, the obscene activity of the accused teacher irked the villagers. They reached the school and fiercely beat up the teacher on the school premises.

On getting the information, the police team, Block Education Officer, DK Sharma, Principal Jai Singh Tomar and lady desk in charge TI Sevanti Parte rushed to the spot.

TI Sevanti and BEO Sharma talked to the angry villagers and pacified the situation. Sevanti said that on the complaint of the victim, the accused teacher had been arrested. A case had been registered against the accused under POCSO Act, TI Sevanti added.

Notably, the accused teacher has committed such acts before, after which he used to get transferred to another school.

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers beat up a government teacher for misbehaving with a girl student in Betul on Friday. The police took the accused teacher into custody. pic.twitter.com/N5rN7JFWxS — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 26, 2021

