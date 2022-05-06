Watch video: Government distributing Rs 900 crore to power companies without buying a single unit, says Congress MLA Priyvrat Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has given Rs 900 crore to power companies without buying a single unit from them. Lack of vision of the government and corruption has pushed the state into darkness, said former power minister and Congress MLA Priyvrat Singh, on Friday.

Singh has said that as of May 4, three out of total four power plants in Madhya Pradesh are in critical state as far as coal supply is concerned, meaning the coal supply left is less than 25% of their need.

The capacity of Sanjay Gandhi Thermal Power Plant is 1340 MW and is working with 56% capacity. It is left with 42.6 thousand ton of coal against its requirement of 585.6 thousand tons, he said.

Similarly, Satpuda Thermal Power Plant is working with 29.6% load while Singaji Thermal Power Plant is working with 42.7% efficiency only. All these three power plants are working under capacity only because of shortage of coal.

Former energy minister said that it was a complete failure of the Modi and Shivraj government that they pushed the state in darkness.

Several power plants have stopped power generation due to which MP could not get its share of power. He said that MP Genco, NTPC power plant Khargone, Gadarwara and Seepath (Haryana) and NTPC Vindhyanchal have either stopped power production or are not giving Madhya Pradesh’s share, he added.

Presenting the figures in detail, Singh has said that MP’s seven power plants have combined capacity to produce 21635 MW whereas the demand here is not more than 12500 MW. However, according to the latest information at present only 11171 MW of power is available in the state.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 02:53 PM IST