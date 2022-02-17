Watch Video: Girl student in Guna reaches to take class 12th board exam from jail

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A girl student who was serving imprisonment reached to take class 12th board exam from Jail in Guna on Thursday.

She was brought from jail to her examination center at Sharda Vidya Niketan in the city in the police custody.

The girl, Sandhya Sahu had an allegation of beating a youth. According to reports, a 30-year-old youth was assaulted in Nanakhedi area of ​​the city on February 4 on the suspicion of molesting a girl who lived in front of his house.

The family members of the girl tied the hands, feet of the man and dragged him on the road. The girl beat him with a stick. Following the incident, the police registered a case, arrested the girl and her family members. Since then she has been in jail.

She had to take the board examination which started on Thursday. The jail administration allowed her to appear for the exam. She was taken out of the jail at 8 in the morning and taken to the examination center in the police vehicle. The police kept guard outside the center during the exam. After completing the paper, she was again taken back to the jail.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:37 PM IST