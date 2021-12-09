e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 12:03 PM IST

Watch video: Girl beat up shopkeeper in Shivpuri

The victim, Tej Singh Parihar said that he drank tea at Bhura’s shop near the highway of the town.
FP News Service
Snap form the viral video | File Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): An upset girl beat up a shopkeeper after the shopkeeper assaulted her elderly father over a dispute for Rs 5 of tea in Dinara town, Shivpuri.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The victim, Tej Singh Parihar said that he drank tea at Bhura’s shop near the highway of the town. After having tea, he had paid Rs 5 but Bhura said that he did not receive it. After which they had a dispute and Bhura beat up Tej Singh.

Later, Tej Singh reached home and her daughter came to know about the incident. The girl got heated and reached the shop with a stick. As soon as she reached there, she started beating up the shopkeeper.

The people nearby the shop, however, gathered and pacified the situation.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 12:03 PM IST
