Watch video: Girl beat up shopkeeper in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): An upset girl beat up a shopkeeper after the shopkeeper assaulted her elderly father over a dispute for Rs 5 of tea in Dinara town, Shivpuri.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The victim, Tej Singh Parihar said that he drank tea at Bhura’s shop near the highway of the town. After having tea, he had paid Rs 5 but Bhura said that he did not receive it. After which they had a dispute and Bhura beat up Tej Singh.

Later, Tej Singh reached home and her daughter came to know about the incident. The girl got heated and reached the shop with a stick. As soon as she reached there, she started beating up the shopkeeper.

The people nearby the shop, however, gathered and pacified the situation.

Madhya Pradesh: A shopkeeper beat up an elderly person for Rs 5 of tea. After which the daughter of the victim reached the shop and beat up the shopkeeper in Dinara town, Shivpuri. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/BN359YiU15 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 9, 2021

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Maoists burn road construction vehicles in Balaghat

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 12:03 PM IST