Watch video: Monsoon begins to wreck havoc in Gwalior-Chambal region, many villages maroon in Shivpuri, Guna and Sheopur districts, Airforce help sought

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon has begun to wreck havoc in Gwalior-Chambal region of the state, inundating several villages in Shivpuri, Sheopur and Guna district. The situation has come to such a pass that Airforce's help has been sought by the administration.

According to information, chief minister Shivraj Singh has continuously been taking updates of the situations of these three districts. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been asked to send additional teams from Gwalior and Jabalpur to rescue the stranded villagers.

As per reports, many villages in Kolaras tehsil of Shivpuri district have been marooned as floodwaters from Parvati river has entered in villages. The SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team have been pressed into action.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed district collectors of these affected districts and also district collectors of nearby districts to be on alert mode and rescue all affected villagers as soon as possible.