Watch video: Monsoon begins to wreck havoc in Gwalior-Chambal region, many villages maroon in Shivpuri, Guna and Sheopur districts, Airforce help sought

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon has begun to wreck havoc in Gwalior-Chambal region of the state, inundating several villages in Shivpuri, Sheopur and Guna district. The situation has come to such a pass that Airforce's help has been sought by the administration.
According to information, chief minister Shivraj Singh has continuously been taking updates of the situations of these three districts. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been asked to send additional teams from Gwalior and Jabalpur to rescue the stranded villagers.
As per reports, many villages in Kolaras tehsil of Shivpuri district have been marooned as floodwaters from Parvati river has entered in villages. The SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team have been pressed into action.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed district collectors of these affected districts and also district collectors of nearby districts to be on alert mode and rescue all affected villagers as soon as possible.
In Sheopur district, nearly 100 people including 50 guests of a wedding were stranded at a marriage garden and nearby area in Vijaypur town of Sheopur district, as floodwater from the Parvati river entered the town on Monday morning.
The administration has pressed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams into action. According to officials, almost all people stranded in different buildings and localities have been rescued.
“A team of SDRF is still carrying out a search to find out if anybody else is stranded in those areas,” said an officer.
According to IMD officials, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 9 % surplus rainfall till Monday. However, Indore still has a 19 % deficit rainfall.
The state has recorded 496.mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 454.5mm.
The officials said Bhopal has recorded 13% surplus rainfall as it has recorded 545mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 480.3mm.
The cities which have a major deficit in rainfall are Khargone(-33%), Damoh(-33 %), Barwani(-32 %), Dhar(-28 %). Similarly, Singrauli(+89 %), Sheopur (+85 %), Bhind (+70 %), Guna(+62 %), Rajgarh(+49 %), Agar-Malwa(+41 %).
