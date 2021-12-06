e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second and final Test in Mumbai to clinch series 1-0India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:16 PM IST

Watch video: Fire breaks out in a running vehicle in Gwalior

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.
FP News Service
File Photo |

File Photo |

Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A sudden fire broke out in a Scorpio on Dabra-Bhitarwar road in Gwalior on Monday.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media. The two passengers travelling in the vehicle were evacuated safely out of it.

According to the eye witness, as soon as the vehicle caught fire, the driver immediately parked the vehicle at the road side and took the passengers out of it.

Bitwarwar police station in charge Rajkumari Parmar said that on getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and called the fire brigade.

Nonetheless, the vehicle turned into ashes before the fire brigade reached there. According to reports, the fire broke out because of short circuit.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl raped on her way back home in Indore Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl raped on her way back home in Indore
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:16 PM IST
Advertisement