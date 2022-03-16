Watch video: Fire breaks out at oil godown in Sagar; rescue operation on

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at an oil godown under Tilakganj police station area in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

As soon as the incident occurred, the locals informed the police and the fire brigade team. Acting on the information, the police and the fire brigade team rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

According to reports, around 2000 litres of oil were kept in the godown.

The City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Ravindra Mishra said that in the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the incident occurred because of a short circuit. The administration and fire brigade team were engaged to control the fire. No casualties had been reported in the incident.

Mishra further said that efforts were on to evacuate the residents around the godown.

The fire was not controlled till the report was filed. Nonetheless, more than half a dozen fire brigade vehicles were putting their efforts to control the fire.

