Watch video: Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh plays boxing at 39th MP Boxing Championship in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar was spotted playing boxing during the inaugural ceremony of 39th MP Boxing Championship in Gwalior on Monday.

Tomar reached here to attain the ceremony as a chief guest. He inaugurated the program and later, he was seen hitting punches in the boxing ring. A video of the moment went viral on social media.

Tomar also interacted with the media persons on the occasion. He responded to the question regarding the election ring 2023 that Congress lost its position in the state. Only BJP would be seen in the entire state in the assembly election 2023.

He further said that Congress should not talk about democracy. “The promises made to the farmers and youth during the 2018 elections were not fulfilled and now, they are talking about saving democracy,” Tomar said.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 03:50 PM IST