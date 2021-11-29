Watch Video: Doctor killed dog with knife in Gwalior, video goes viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A quack doctor killed a stray dog with a sharp edge knife after the dog bit his son in Dabra tehsil, Gwalior.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday. The man was spotted hitting the dog with a knife.

According to sources, the dog bit the doctor’s son which made the doctor angry. He was continuously searching for the dog in the area. As soon as the doctor found the dog, he beat up the dog and then slit the dog’s throat and its leg with a knife.

A local resident and animal lover Chhaya Tomar says that it is very condemnable. A case should be registered against the doctor for his cruel act. She will lodge a complaint in this matter with the help of her organisation.

Madhya Pradesh: A doctor killed a stray dog with a knife after the dog bit his son in Dabra tehsil, Gwalior. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. pic.twitter.com/EPOF15jcfX — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 29, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 01:06 PM IST