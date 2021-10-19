Watch video: Doctor collapses on dance floor, dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A renowned forensic medicine specialist collapsed all of sudden on a dance floor and died in Bhopal. He was 67.

According to his family members, Dr CS Jain went to a hotel to attend a get together organized by his friends and juniors on Sunday night. There were over 50 doctors present at the party.

Dr Jain suffered cardiac arrest while dancing and fell on the floor. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Dr CS Jain, a 1975 batch doctor, was one of most senior medico-legal experts of the city. Dr Jain, who was posted in Medico-legal institute for several years, had conducted over 3000 autopsies in his career. His last rite will be performed on Tuesday.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:20 PM IST