WATCH video: Dispute between women employees in cooperative department in Jabalpur

Bhopal

On Monday, all the women employees in support of the victim, reached the SP office and demanded strict action against the accused

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman employee of state Cooperative department was booked for allegedly misbehaving and hurling abuses at her colleague. 

On Monday, all the women employees in support of the victim, reached the SP office and demanded strict action against the accused. They also submitted a memorandum to SP in support of a woman who lodged an FIR.

Notably, two days ago, a dispute broke out between two women employees of the cooperative department In the video, she can be seen misbehaving with her colleague and hurling abuses at her.

Angry over her behaviour, one of the employees of the same department approached Omati police station and lodged a complaint.

