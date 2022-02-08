Watch video: District administration demolishes cowshed where 100 cows were found dead

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Tuesday demolished the Gaushala (cowshed), where nearly 100 cows were found dead.

The cowshed was illegally constructed by encroaching around 1 hectare government owned land at Basai village near Berasia town, said a district administration officer.

The cowshed had become headlines in Madhya Pradesh after videos showing dead cows lying in well-like structures and cow skeletons lying in the open went viral on social media.

Later, a team of district administration led by district collector Avinash Lavnia rushed to the spot and ordered a probe into the matter. Later a case was registered against owner Gau Seva Bharati Gaushala Nirmala Devi, a BJP leader.

On Tuesday, a district administration team led by SDM Berasia Aditya Jain rushed the spot and removed the structures illegally constructed on government land.

Talking to journalists, Aditya Jain said that cows of the Gaushala had been shifted to government owned cowshed. “During investigation, it was found that government land was encroached, therefore it has been demolished,” Jain told journalists.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 03:33 PM IST