Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:54 PM IST

Watch video: Contaminated water being supplied in name of filtered water in Bhopal

The video shows that two employees are refilling the water supply campers and putting them in an auto-rickshaw.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of employees of filtered water supply company, refilling water campers from a leaked water supply pine line has gone viral on social media. The video is said to be from Nayapura locality of Kolar.

According to reports, the Kolar water supply pipe line is leaking in front of Vaibhav Marriage Garden. Some local residents fetch water from the leaked pipe line for their domestic uses.

Sources said that video was recorded by a local resident and made it viral on social media, urging people not purchase filtered water as the contaminated water is being supplied.

Commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) VS Choudhary Kolsani said that he had asked his team to verify the video and establish the identity of the persons who were refilling the water camper.

However, Free Press Journal could not confirm the authenticity of the video.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:54 PM IST
