Watch Video: College students in Gwalior clash over parking space, probe ordered

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two groups of a private college in Gwalior allegedly clashed over parking space, at the college premises.

A video went viral on social media showing a brawl between two students, Uday Pratap Chauhan and Kartikeya Yadav, students of Amity University. Initially, there was a verbal spat between the two, but the spat soon turned into a violent brawl when their supporters joined.

The guards and other staff of the college were also present there. However, they could not defend the students who were beaten up.The college is located a few steps away from the Maharajpura police station, but the police also failed to reach the spot in time.

It was after the video went viral on social media, they launched an investigation into the matter. We came to know that a few students, not from this university, were also involved in the violence. We are questioning the management and the accused will soon be behind the bars, said the police officers.

