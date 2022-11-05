Watch Video: 'Bogus' Collector reaches collectorate, asks for joining letter; video goes viral

The man came to the collectorate riding his scooty. | FP PHOTO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a peculiar turn of events, a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior went to the collectorate and said that he has been appointed as the new collector.

With a suitcase in hand, the man straight up went to the steno’s chamber and told him that he is now a Gwalior collector. A video of the same is going viral on social media.

The man did not stop here and went on to claim that he is an IAS officer of the 2020 batch and has been appointed by the President. He asked the stenographer for his joining letter and to show him the collector’s chamber.

The stenographer as well as the security guards were shocked at the man claiming to be the new collector. In order to calm the situation, the security guards made him sit on a chair and immediately informed the police,

Further investigation revealed that the man is named M Shakya and is a resident of Anand Nagar. He is said to be mentally unstable and has been spotted in the area several times riding his scooter and claiming to be a government officer.

Though, after the complaint, the police arrested the man, he managed to escape. The police are looking for him using his vehicle number.