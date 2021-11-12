e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 09:33 PM IST

Watch Video: BJP leader falls from stage during inspection

CM Chouhan has expressed his displeasure about the incident and also visited the Bansal hospital.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District President Sumit Pachauri fell down from a stage in Jamburi ground, Bhopal on Friday evening.

Pachauri was inspecting the stage with the state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Meanwhile, he lost his balance and fell down the stairs of the stage. They were inspecting the arrangement in Jamburi ground as the prime minister Narendra Modi will address a public gathering here on November 15.

He was taken to the nearby hospital in an unconscious state. According to the source, the health condition of Pachauri is fine and he has been taken to the Bansal hospital for his complete checkup. Later on, he has been discharged from the hospital and he will attend the function to be held on November 15.

CM Chouhan has expressed his displeasure about the incident and also visited the Bansal hospital.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 09:33 PM IST
