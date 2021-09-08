Watch Video: Bhopal police still probing minor's gangrape; three arrested so far

Three persons including a BJP leader and a Janta Dal (United) leader have been arrested from Dindori district for allegedly gang raping a minor girl in Bhopal, sources said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Manish Nayak, Dinesh Awadhiya and Amit Soni. While Manish Nayak is office secretary of Dindori District BJP, Dinesh Awadhiya is a district president of JDU in Dindori.

The trio were arrested from Dindori on Monday and were taken to Bhopal late on Tuesday night.

According to information, a 17-year-old girl from Haryana had lodged a complaint at Ashoka Garden police station on August 19 that she was taken to a hotel in MP Nagar by her relative, where she was gang raped by three persons.

The victim in her complaint to police said that she came to meet her relative Parul, who lives in Ashoka Garden area. Parul along with her friends Seema and Saif took her to a hotel in MP Nagar for a party.The police had arrested Parul, Seema and Saif and sent them to jail.

As the victim didn’t know the accused, police collected information from the hotel, where the incident took place.

Police sources said involvement of two more persons are also suspected in the case. “We have been interrogating the accused. The roles of two more persons are suspected in the case. If they are found to be involved, they will also be booked,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 04:42 PM IST