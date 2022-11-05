e-Paper Get App
Watch video: Bad omen is from your own party, says 'baba' to Imarti Devi over her defeat in 2020 elections

The BJP leader went to Baba Pandokhar Sarkar, a self-styled godman, who is famous for writing people’s futures on paper, and asked some questions.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
Imarti Devi | File Photo
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister, Imarti Devi has finally found the person behind her defeat in the 2020 MP by-elections, and surprisingly it is someone from her own party. The shocking revelations have been made to her, not through some ‘akashwani’, but, a ‘baba’. The BJP leader went to Baba Pandokhar Sarkar, a self-styled godman, who is famous for writing people’s futures on paper, and asked some questions.

A video of the conversation between Pandokhar Sarkar and Imarti Devi is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Imarti Devi can be seen asking baba what led to her defeat in the 2020 elections, to which baba replied, “A leader from the same party which you are in currently, is the reason.” Notably, Imarti Devi quit Congress in 2020 and joined BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia and is a staunch supporter of the aviation minister.

“I will not take anyone’s name, but the reason for your defeat is someone from your own party. BJP and Congress, both are your parties, and the voters of both the parties trust you. That is why, even after losing you were able to make the president and vice president of your own party”, Pandokhar Sarkar told Imarti Devi. Imarti Devi had another question to ask Sarkar, this time a personal one. She asked when will her three-year-old granddaughter start speaking?

To which, Sarkar asked her to bring her granddaughter to his ‘Dham’. Not to be mentioned, Pandokhar Sarkar has set up his darbar in Gwalior on the invitation of the famous ‘kathavachak’ Jaya Kishori.

Imarti Devi lost the MP legislative assembly by-elections held after the fall of the Kamal Nath government in the year 2020. Since then she has blamed BJP, her current party, several times for her loss.

