Watch video: Armed youths create ruckus at restaurant, damage cars

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified armed miscreants attacked a restaurant with swords in Shahpura locality late Saturday night.

They damaged cars parked in front of the restaurant and injured a person who was sitting in his car.

Shahpura police have registered a case against unidentified persons and started investigation to nab the accused.

According to information, Rahul Ramdev, a resident of Bharat Nagar runs a restaurant in Gulmohar locality.

He said that he heard noise coming from outside of his restaurant. When he went out to see, three armed youths ran towards him, he said.

“I immediately closed the door of my restaurant. They attacked at the door with swords,” he said.

CCTV footage that went viral on social media on Sunday shows that trio accused are attacking the restaurant with sharp-edged weapons.

Rahul said when the accused escaped, he went out to check. “I found a youth injured. I neither know the injured youth nor I know the assailants,” he added.

According to police sources, the youth who has sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital had a dispute with one of the accused over blowing horns. This might be one of the main reasons behind the attack, the sources added.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 04:36 PM IST