Watch Video: Annual meet of Indian Medical Association in MP turns into a battleground

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The annual meet of the Indian Medical Association in Jabalpur turned into a battleground after a doctor allegedly used abusive language in his welcome speech.

A video of the same also went viral on social media showing the doctors indulged in verbal spat and few also kicking each other in a brawl.

When contacted, IMA Jabalpur president Dr Amrendra Pandey, who could be seen getting thrashed by other doctors in the video claimed that the main reason for the scuffle is the demand of relocation of the IMA headquarter by the doctors of Gwalior and Indore. "I never wanted any violence. I want to apologise for the whole incident, as the dispute happened with the seniors. All the information about the incident has been given to the state officials," said he while talking to the media.

IMA state president Dr Rakesh Pathak has also expressed regret over the incident and assured of proper investigation of the case. He also said that legal action will be taken against the doctors found guilty.

According to the information, the president of Jabalpur IMA Dr Amrendra Pandey was delivering his welcome speech. Finding the speech lengthy, few doctors from Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore and Gwalior objected. Following this, Dr Pandey allegedly in abusive language said to expel them from IMA, which enraged the doctors and a scuffle aroused. The brawl was so intense that the IMA staff had to call the police. The police asked them to mutually settle the matter and no complaint has been registered.

