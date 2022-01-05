Watch video: Amid COVID-19 scare in Shivpuri, thieves make off with oxygen supply line

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Amid COVID-19 scare, thieves make off with oxygen pipelines in district hospital, Shivpuri on Monday evening.

The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. The matter came to the fore when the hospital staff started the oxygen plant for testing.

As the oxygen supply did not reach the ward, the staff went upstairs and saw that pipeline was missing. After that CCTV footage was checked and a thief was spotted in the footage who led the incident between 4 and 5 pm on Monday.

According to reports, It was not the first incident of theft. Earlier, an oxygen pipeline had been stolen from inside the operation theater. The hospital management had also not made efforts to stop the theft incidents. The police also did not reveal any theft from the hospital.

Chief and Medical Officer Dr M L Aggarwal said that he came to know about the theft incident in the hospital. A complaint has been lodged in the police station. He would get the matter investigated why such incidents were being carried out continuously, Aggarwal added.

