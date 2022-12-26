WATCH: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia grooves to famous song 'Ek pyaar ka nagma hai...'

e-Paper Get App
Singer Anuradha Paudwal was singing the legendary “ek pyaar ka nagma hai…” song to which Scindia stood up from his chair and started clapping with his hands in the air.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
A screengrab of the viral video |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video of the Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, jamming to the song has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Scindia can be seen sitting on the stage along with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and other political leaders. Soon, singer Anuradha Paudwal starts singing the legendary song “ek pyaar ka nagma hai," to which Scindia stands up from his chair and starts clapping with his hands in the air. Later, Scindia can also be seen gesturing to the audience to dance along as well.

A cultural program was organised in Gwalior on Sunday night on the occasion of Atal Gaurav Diwas, in which Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar were present.

Famous singer, Anuradha Paudwal, was also present at the program and made the evening magical with her soothing voice.

article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

