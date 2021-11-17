Watch: Tribals returning from Jamboori Maidan attacked on Samanpur Highway

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribals returning back to Mandla after attending the tribal convention at Janboori Maidan were allegedly attacked on the Samanpur Jagir Highway.

According to the tribals, a few anti-social elements tried to stop their bus at the highway but when the driver did not stop, a few unknown assailants open fire on the bus to stop it.

However, no complaint has been lodged with the police regarding the incident and the administration is yet to confirm it.

The incident happened when villagers of Sakwah, Sarai Jedepur, a village of Chiraidongri Mandal area of ​​Mandla were returning back to Mandla after attending the Tribal Pride Day celebrations organized at Jamboori Maidan, Bhopal.

When they reached Samanpur Jagir Highway, an attempt was made to stop their bus by burning tires on the road.

“When the bus driver (MP 51 P 0126) did not stop, they open fired on the bus,” said Basant Uike, Vehicle Incharge.

