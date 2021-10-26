Watch: Traders in Damoh thrash farmer over crop price issue

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Few traders of Krishi Upaj Mandi in Patharia allegedly thrashed a farmer when he accused them of buying produce at a low price.

According to SP DR Tenivar of Damoh, the farmer was dissatisfied by the price the trader bought his crop in.

However, no complaint has been lodged by the farmer with the police.

In a viral video, the traders are seen thrashing the farmer in the mandi. They slammed the farmer on the ground and injured him badly.

The incident was reported on Monday when the farmer went to the Patharia Krishi Upaj Mandi to sell his crop. According to the farmer, the trader was de-evaluating the price of his crop on which he began to argue. In no time, the verbal spat turned violent and three traders began to thrash him in the market premises.

The Patharia police station in-charge has been directed to take cognizance of the matter. The farmer has been urged to register a complaint" said SP DR Tenivar.

