 WATCH: Students Seen Studying Holding Umbrellas As Water Drips From Govt School Ceiling In MP's Shahdol
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Students Seen Studying Holding Umbrellas As Water Drips From Govt School Ceiling In MP's Shahdol

WATCH: Students Seen Studying Holding Umbrellas As Water Drips From Govt School Ceiling In MP's Shahdol

The incident has been reported in Bhursi village of the district and a video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Students of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district were seen studying by holding umbrellas as water dripped from the ceiling of the school building.

The incident has been reported in Bhursi village of the district and a video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Reacting to the matter, Shahdol district collector Vandana Vaidh said, "We have asked for the repair proposals of all schools in the district and it will be repaired soon. Whatever is required. The matter has been taken into consideration."

Read Also
MP: Panchayat Secretary Among 2 Killed After Bus Crushes Their XUV, Both Were En Route To CM's Event...
article-image

Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain

Besides, the collector added that in view of the heavy rains, she instructed all the schools and Anganwadis to remain closed for the next two days so that the children would not face any kind of inconvenience. Also, appealed to all the people not to go near gushing rivers and drains.

Apart from this, the crops of the farmers were damaged too due to the heavy rain in the district and water logged into the farms. When the collector was asked about it, she said, "There is Fasal Bima Yojana under which the agriculture department will conduct the investigation and will analyse the loss of the farmers. After that arrangements will be made for it according to the guideline."

Read Also
MP Shocker! Gwalior Man Hacks Wife, Her Lover To Death After Catching Them In Objectionable...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Traffic Snarl Amid President's Visit Leaves Vehicles Crawling On City Roads

Bhopal: Traffic Snarl Amid President's Visit Leaves Vehicles Crawling On City Roads

Bhopal: President Murmu Receives Ashtadhatu Idols As Memento From Governor, CM Chouhan As She Leaves...

Bhopal: President Murmu Receives Ashtadhatu Idols As Memento From Governor, CM Chouhan As She Leaves...

WATCH: Students Seen Studying Holding Umbrellas As Water Drips From Govt School Ceiling In MP's...

WATCH: Students Seen Studying Holding Umbrellas As Water Drips From Govt School Ceiling In MP's...

MP: Panchayat Secretary Among 2 Killed After Bus Crushes Their XUV, Both Were En Route To CM's Event...

MP: Panchayat Secretary Among 2 Killed After Bus Crushes Their XUV, Both Were En Route To CM's Event...

MP: Heavy Rains In Datia Flood Govt Offices & Quarters, Pahuja River Reaches Dangerous Levels

MP: Heavy Rains In Datia Flood Govt Offices & Quarters, Pahuja River Reaches Dangerous Levels