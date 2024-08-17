WATCH: Security Guards Beat Youths Waiting For Darshan At Ujjain’s Kaal Bhairav Temple

Devotees beaten by security personnel outside Kaal Bhairav temple Ujjain | FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A brawl broke out between a few youths and security guards at the famous Kaal Bhairav temple in Ujjain on Friday. The youths were waiting in a queue for darshan when some security guards attacked them.

The video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media, showing the security guards in uniform thrashing the youths as other devotees stood in fear and panic.

The private agency security personnel hired by the temple committee to guard the campus and keep the crowd in control alleged that the youths were misbehaving with the women standing in the queue. Following which, they took action.

In the video, it is clearly seen that two security guards were beating the devotees ruthlessly. Within seconds, their colleagues joined and started thrashing the youths with sticks.

A similar incident also happened outside the Kala Bhairav temple earlier, where devotees offering flowers killed a lawyer from Mumbai, who had come along with his family for darshan.

The private security personnel who were beating the devotees, as seen in the video, were from Crystal Company. This is the same company that provides security personnel at Ujjain's Mahakal temple.