Watch: Police Bulldozed Confiscated Illegal Arms In MP's Datia

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): The police administration in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district has destroyed a large number of confiscated illegal arms and ammunition ahead of the state assembly polls later this year.

Datia Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said, "Keeping in mind the upcoming state assembly elections to be held later this year, around 1300 different types of arms and ammunition were destroyed at the Control Room with permission from the Court. In future too, such strict action will be continued." SP Sharma, SDM Rishi Kumar Singhai and other police personnel were present on the occasion.

According to the police, 619 firearms and 740 cartridges confiscated in the cases from 2005 to 2019 in police stations of Datia district were destroyed by running the bulldozer.

"There are many areas where illegal weapons were manufactured and from time to time the police of different districts take action against all these manufacturers. Recently. We have caught a factory in Seondha and last year a factory was caught in Unao area in the district. Those who manufacture weapons illegally were arrested and the material used to make the weapons were also recovered," SP Sharma said.

Now, the police are trying to destroy those materials used for making the weapons, after taking permission from the court, he added. (ANI)

