WATCH: MP Tractor Driver Tries To Cross Swelling River, Gets Stuck; Stands On Bonnet To Save Life

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): In an attempt to cross the swelling Gunjari river in Pahada village limits Tendua Police Station area of Shivpuri district, a tractor driver and his vehicle got 90% submerged on Saturday morning. The driver stood on the tractor’s bonnet to save himself from drowning. He also sought help from the villagers and was saved by their help.

According to information, Sugar Singh had gone to Ganeshkheda village to attend his kinship. While he was returning back to his village Bachhora on a tractor, he followed the path going from near the Gunjari river flowing through Pahada village, but Sugar Singh could not sense the surge in the Gunjari river and Sugar Singh lowered the tractor into the river. 90 percent of the tractor got drowned in the middle of the river.

Seeing the drowning tractor, the driver Sugar Singh stood on the bonnet of the tractor. The villagers nearby saw the tractor drowning and with the help of another tractor, the villagers safely pulled out the tractor and its driver trapped in the middle of the river.

