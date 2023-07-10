 WATCH: 'Mat Karo Bhai,' Scindia Asks Dedicated BJP Worker To Stop Incessant Flower Shower On Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: 'Mat Karo Bhai,' Scindia Asks Dedicated BJP Worker To Stop Incessant Flower Shower On Him

WATCH: 'Mat Karo Bhai,' Scindia Asks Dedicated BJP Worker To Stop Incessant Flower Shower On Him

In a video circulating on social media, the scene captures Scindia urging the worker to stop, saying, "mat karo bhai."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dedicated BJP leader continued to shower flowers on Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, despite his refusal on Monday. The video is doing rounds on social media. In the viral clio, the scene captures Scindia urging the worker to stop, saying, "mat karo bhai."

However, the worker persisted, showing his enthusiasm by showering flowers on Scindia.

Read Also
WATCH: Union Minister Scindia Dances His Heart Out With Tribals In MP's Guna
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert In 5 Districts Including Bhopal & Ujjain

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert In 5 Districts Including Bhopal & Ujjain

Bhopal: Congress Raises Objection As Union Minister Smriti Irani Gets Pictures Clicked With Adopted...

Bhopal: Congress Raises Objection As Union Minister Smriti Irani Gets Pictures Clicked With Adopted...

Madhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Brutally Beaten By Madrasa Teacher In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Brutally Beaten By Madrasa Teacher In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Sidhi Urination Incident Occurred Under Congress Rule, Claims BJP; Opposition Party...

Madhya Pradesh: Sidhi Urination Incident Occurred Under Congress Rule, Claims BJP; Opposition Party...

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit On July 11

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit On July 11