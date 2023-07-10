WATCH: 'Mat Karo Bhai,' Scindia Asks Dedicated BJP Worker To Stop Incessant Flower Shower On Him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dedicated BJP leader continued to shower flowers on Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, despite his refusal on Monday. The video is doing rounds on social media. In the viral clio, the scene captures Scindia urging the worker to stop, saying, "mat karo bhai."
However, the worker persisted, showing his enthusiasm by showering flowers on Scindia.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)