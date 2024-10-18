 WATCH: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Renews His Active Membership Of BJP
Yadav was speaking after renewing his membership as an active member of the party as part of its nationwide drive aimed at enrolling new members or renewing their membership.

PTI
Updated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Renews His Active Membership Of BJP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday called upon people to become part of the country's development process by becoming active members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yadav was speaking after renewing his membership as an active member of the party as part of its nationwide drive aimed at enrolling new members or renewing their membership.

BJP's state unit chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma and other office-bearers reached the chief minister's official residence here this evening, where CM Yadav formally launched the party's active membership drive in the state by renewing his membership.

Those who have enrolled 50 or more persons as the party's primary members, can become its active members at the divisional level, Sharma said, adding that BJP president J P Nadda launched the active membership drive on October 16, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi renewed his membership as the first active member of the party.

Indore City Tops Country In BJP Membership Drive, Leads In New Registrations
article-image

Indore tops in BJP drive

Indore City had emerged as a leader with the party local unit enrolling a record 638,836 new members to BJP by the end of the second phase.

This feat has made Indore City with the highest number of BJP members in the country.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

