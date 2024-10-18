WATCH: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Renews His Active Membership Of BJP

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Renews His Active Membership Of BJP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday called upon people to become part of the country's development process by becoming active members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yadav was speaking after renewing his membership as an active member of the party as part of its nationwide drive aimed at enrolling new members or renewing their membership.

BJP's state unit chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma and other office-bearers reached the chief minister's official residence here this evening, where CM Yadav formally launched the party's active membership drive in the state by renewing his membership.

आज मैंने प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री वी. डी. शर्मा जी के नेतृत्व में सक्रिय सदस्यता अभियान के अंतर्गत भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सक्रिय सदस्यता ग्रहण की है, इस अभियान का शुभारंभ माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री जे. पी. नड्डा जी ने आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को सक्रिय सदस्य बना कर… pic.twitter.com/5G7JHwpnaB — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 18, 2024

Those who have enrolled 50 or more persons as the party's primary members, can become its active members at the divisional level, Sharma said, adding that BJP president J P Nadda launched the active membership drive on October 16, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi renewed his membership as the first active member of the party.

आज मध्यप्रदेश भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री वी.डी. शर्मा जी की उपस्थिति में पार्टी कार्यकर्ता के रूप में भारतीय जनता पार्टी का सक्रिय सदस्य बनने पर बहुत ही गर्व की अनुभूति हो रही है।



सक्रिय सदस्यता अभियान सभी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को जन-कल्याण एवं राष्ट्रहित में कार्य करने की नई… pic.twitter.com/8GdqwsXrKZ — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 18, 2024

Indore tops in BJP drive

Indore City had emerged as a leader with the party local unit enrolling a record 638,836 new members to BJP by the end of the second phase.

This feat has made Indore City with the highest number of BJP members in the country.

