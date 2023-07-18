WATCH: Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Rambai Creates Ruckus At Municipal Office, Hurls Abuses Over Bribery Allegations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media, showing BSP MLA Rambai Parihar abusing the staff in Patharia Municipal Council office in Damoh District over allegations of bribery against her. An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of president of Patharia Nagar Panchayat Sundar Lal Vishwakarm, said SP.

The video shows Rambai creating ruckus in the municipal office as Vishwakarma's brother accused her of demanding Rs 5 lakh bribe. She lost her temper and snatched a gun from the gunman and threatened to attack Vishwakarma's brother. The BSP MLA can be heard hurling abuses even as the municipal staff tried to pacify her and asked her to talk without using foul language.

