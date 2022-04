Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has addressed the public on the occasion of birth anniversary of Baba Sahib Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at Motilal Nehru stadium in state capital Bhopal on Thursday.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar meets CM Chouhan

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 03:20 PM IST