Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 02:39 PM IST

Watch list: Three Senior IAS officers shifted

Raghvendra Singh, a 1997 batch IAS officer, has been transferred from Commissioner Technical Education Department to Principal Secretary (PS), Department of Public Relation (DPR).
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government has transferred three senior IAS officers, sources said on Saturday.

According to an order issued on Saturday, Raghvendra Singh, a 1997 batch IAS officer, has been transferred from Commissioner Technical Education Department to Principal Secretary (PS), Department of Public Relation (DPR). Besides, he has also been given the charge of commissioner of DPR.

While Commissioner Public Relation, Sudham P Khade, a 2006 Batch IAS officer, has been transferred to Commissioner, Health Department and Commissioner Food Security has been appointed as Secretary Technical Education.

Tripathi, a 1998 batch IAS officer, was serving as commissioner Health Department.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 02:39 PM IST
