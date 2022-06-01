 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Watch list: State Election Commission releases dates for urban body elections

The candidates will file their nomination papers from June 11. The last date for nomination is June 18. Candidates can withdraw their names till June 22.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Election Commission released the dates for urban body elections in the state on Wednesday. SEC commissioner B P Singh said that the election would be held in two phases.

The candidates will file their nomination papers from June 11. The last date for nomination is June 18. Candidates can withdraw their names till June 22.

The first phase elections will be held on July 6 whereas the second phase will be held on July 13.

The time to cast the vote has been decided from 7 am to 5 pm. The results of first phase will be announced on July 17 and similarly, the result of second phase will be announced on July 18.

Singh has confirmed that the election will be held through EVMs.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kailash Makwana is new DG, Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta Organisation
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalWatch list: State Election Commission releases dates for urban body elections

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Many problems will ease if PM Modi drops his ego, says Sanjay Raut

Pune: Many problems will ease if PM Modi drops his ego, says Sanjay Raut

KK Death News LIVE Updates: Post mortem report confirms singer died of cardiac arrest; funeral to...

KK Death News LIVE Updates: Post mortem report confirms singer died of cardiac arrest; funeral to...

Unanimously decided that caste-based census will be done, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after all-party...

Unanimously decided that caste-based census will be done, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after all-party...

Mumbai logs 700 plus COVID-19 cases; active tally crosses 2,900

Mumbai logs 700 plus COVID-19 cases; active tally crosses 2,900

Sakinaka rape-murder case: Prosecution seeks capital punishment for convict

Sakinaka rape-murder case: Prosecution seeks capital punishment for convict