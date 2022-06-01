Watch list: State Election Commission releases dates for urban body elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Election Commission released the dates for urban body elections in the state on Wednesday. SEC commissioner B P Singh said that the election would be held in two phases.

The candidates will file their nomination papers from June 11. The last date for nomination is June 18. Candidates can withdraw their names till June 22.

The first phase elections will be held on July 6 whereas the second phase will be held on July 13.

The time to cast the vote has been decided from 7 am to 5 pm. The results of first phase will be announced on July 17 and similarly, the result of second phase will be announced on July 18.

Singh has confirmed that the election will be held through EVMs.