Watch list: Congress releases names of candidates for upcoming ‘mayor’ election

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress has released the names of 15 candidates for upcoming ‘mayor’ elections in the state.
According to the list released on Thursday evening, Vibha Patel will contest elections from Bhopal and Sanjay Shukla from Indore.
Notably, eight out of 15 candidates are women. The Congress has released the names of candidates for all the municipal corporations except Ratlam.
