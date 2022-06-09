e-Paper Get App

Watch list: Congress releases names of candidates for upcoming ‘mayor’ election

According to the list released on Thursday evening, Vibha Patel will contest elections from Bhopal and Sanjay Shukla from Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 09:46 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress has released the names of 15 candidates for upcoming ‘mayor’ elections in the state.

According to the list released on Thursday evening, Vibha Patel will contest elections from Bhopal and Sanjay Shukla from Indore.

Notably, eight out of 15 candidates are women. The Congress has released the names of candidates for all the municipal corporations except Ratlam.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress to soon finalise candidates for MP local body polls, says Kamal Nath
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalWatch list: Congress releases names of candidates for upcoming ‘mayor’ election

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold the Lokshahi Day on July 4

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold the Lokshahi Day on July 4

Watch video: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav's 'chai-biscuit' talk with motormen as he pays...

Watch video: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav's 'chai-biscuit' talk with motormen as he pays...

Thane: Agriculture department sets up control room for redressal of farmers' grievances in district

Thane: Agriculture department sets up control room for redressal of farmers' grievances in district

Prophet Muhammad row: After road blockades in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee asks demonstrators to go...

Prophet Muhammad row: After road blockades in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee asks demonstrators to go...

Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: 13 in fray for 10 seats as Sadabhau Khot enters poll ring as...

Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: 13 in fray for 10 seats as Sadabhau Khot enters poll ring as...