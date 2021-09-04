e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 08:43 PM IST

Watch List: 27 IAS officers transferred in Madhya Pradesh

The order issued on Saturday evening.
Staff Reporter
Police headquarters building in Bhopal.

Police headquarters building in Bhopal.

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has transferred 27 IAS ranked officers and assigned their new responsibility in different districts.

According to the order issued on Saturday evening, ten officers posted in different districts in different capabilities have been transferred to state capital Bhopal.

Advertisement

While five officers have been transferred from Bhopal to other districts. At the same time, two officers will remain in Bhopal with newly assigned responsibilities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Three arrested in Gwalior for Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait server hacking case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 08:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal