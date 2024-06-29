 WATCH: 'Humne Unhe Namaaz Padhne Se Nahi Roka, Fir Wo...' Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati Slams Cow Slaughters In MP
Shankaracharya accused the Muslim community of conspiring against the Hindus in an attempt to spread unrest.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati of Dwarka Sharda Peeth has termed the recent killings of cows in Madhya Pradesh a 'conspiracy against Hindus'. He accused the Muslim community of conspiring against the Hindus in an attempt to spread unrest. 

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the Shankaracharya said, "We worship cows. The cow is like our mother. Recent cases of cow slaughter show that they (hinting at Muslims) are killing the cows in a planned manner to irk Hindus. They behead the cows and leave it as it is.

"Gau Vadh kar k hume chidhaya ja raha. (They are killing cows to irk us Hindus.) If we have never stopped them from offering Namaaz, then why are they obstructing us from worshiping our Gau Mata." he said.

Shankracharya further clarified that the newspaper reports suggest that people from one particular sect are behind these cow killings. 

He urged all Hindus to unite and strongly condemned such cases. He also appealed to the government and administration to take strict action against the accused. 

Cases of Cow slaughter

Recently, members of Hindu outfits claimed that several cows were killed and dumped into the Ganga River in Seoni on the occasion of Bakr-Eid. 

Similarly, two weeks ago, a severed cow head was found at Shiv Temple premises in Ratlam. This enraged these Hindu outfits, who took to the streets and called for a bandh (shut down). Four people, all belonging to the Muslim community, were arrested, and the NSA was invoked against them.

