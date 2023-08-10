WATCH: Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Groups Inside Police Station In MP's Gwalior, Stones Pelted

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In another shocking incident, a fight broke out between two groups inside the Kampu police station in Gwalior on Wednesday night. The miscreants used sticks in the fight and also pelted stones at each other. The video of the incident went viral.

40 to 50 people were present

According to the information, one group has reached the police station to complain about a minor dispute in the city's Kampu police station, after some time the other side also reached the police station. After that a verbal spat started between the two groups, the dispute turned into sticks and stones. Lathis and sticks were showered on both sides inside the police station. There were about 40 to 50 people including women from both sides inside the police station and during this there was fierce fighting among them, the video of which is going viral on social media.

The ruckus continued inside the police station for about 10 minutes, after which the police personnel came to intervene and separated the two groups. Later, the matter calmed down.

Case registered against both the parties

At the same time, the police have registered a case against both the parties.

Kampu police station in-charge Santosh Yadav said that both the parties had come to the police station to complain about a minor dispute, but there was a dispute between the two sides inside the police station. A case has been registered against both the groups and further investigation is underway..

Notably, the cases of robbery, murder and dacoity are coming to the fore every day from Gwalior and the nearby regions. A police station became an arena last night.

