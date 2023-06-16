WATCH: Drunk Man Recreates Sholay Scene In Gwalior, Climbs Up Mobile Tower Over ₹500 Note

Drunk man climbing mobile tower after being upset about 500 rupess. | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a Sholay-like incident, a drunk man allegedly climbed a mobile network tower after his gambler friends snatched away a Rs 500 from him at Hajira square on Friday. He further threatened to jump off the tower, if he doesn't get his money back.

According to information, Rajesh Rathore was upset after his friends took away Rs 500 note from him while they were during the card game. Rajesh then created a scene as he left to climb a nearby mobile tower.

The drama gathered a crowd around the tower and made the police to rush to the spot immediately. Police along with people tried hard for an hour to convince the man to shun his stubborn-ness and climb down but all of it fell on deaf ears.

Later, the police consoled Rajesh that they will help him and get his money returned, Rajesh finally climbed down after hanging on the tower for an hour. For now, police has sent the drunk Rajesh to his home after promising he will get his money back.