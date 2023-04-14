WATCH: Drunk JCB driver creates ruckus in Jabalpur late night, rams into vehicles, injuring over a dozen passersby

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over a dozen people including women and children were injured, after a drunken JCB driver went on a rampage near Supatal pond of Jabalpur, on Thursday night. He rammed into the vehicles parked along the roadside and tried to run over passersby.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver attempted to escape by running over on a crowded road, however locals managed to catch him. The police later took the driver into custody.

The incident resulted in a child's leg being fractured, while more than half a dozen people were injured. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

The police seized JCB and detained the driver, also an investigation has been initiated. However, as of late night, no formal complaint had been lodged on behalf of the injured.

Read Also MP: ED arrests former CNI Bishop PC Singh in Jabalpur on money laundering charges