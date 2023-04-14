 WATCH: Drunk JCB driver creates ruckus in Jabalpur late night, rams into vehicles, injuring over a dozen passersby
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Drunk JCB driver creates ruckus in Jabalpur late night, rams into vehicles, injuring over a dozen passersby

WATCH: Drunk JCB driver creates ruckus in Jabalpur late night, rams into vehicles, injuring over a dozen passersby

The police later took the driver into custody.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over a dozen people including women and children were injured, after a drunken JCB driver went on a rampage near Supatal pond of Jabalpur, on Thursday night. He rammed into the vehicles parked along the roadside and tried to run over passersby.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver attempted to escape by running over on a crowded road, however locals managed to catch him. The police later took the driver into custody.

The incident resulted in a child's leg being fractured, while more than half a dozen people were injured. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

The police seized JCB and detained the driver, also an investigation has been initiated. However, as of late night, no formal complaint had been lodged on behalf of the injured.

Read Also
MP: ED arrests former CNI Bishop PC Singh in Jabalpur on money laundering charges
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Drunk JCB driver creates ruckus in Jabalpur late night, rams into vehicles, injuring over a...

WATCH: Drunk JCB driver creates ruckus in Jabalpur late night, rams into vehicles, injuring over a...

Madhya Pradesh: 53 strong rooms set up to keep EVMs and VVPATs safe ahead of assembly elections; 2...

Madhya Pradesh: 53 strong rooms set up to keep EVMs and VVPATs safe ahead of assembly elections; 2...

MP: Uncle, along with adopted son & daughter-in-law, murder specially-abled nephew over property...

MP: Uncle, along with adopted son & daughter-in-law, murder specially-abled nephew over property...

Bhopal: Electricity bill payment centres open on holidays

Bhopal: Electricity bill payment centres open on holidays

MP: CM Tirth Darshan begins in May

MP: CM Tirth Darshan begins in May