Watch: Do not believe corruption up to 15 lakhs is wrong, says Rewa MP Janardan Mishra

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A controversial statement of Rewa MP Janardan Mishra has again surfaced over social media.

Speaking on Panchayat elections, Rewa MP Janardan Mishra gave permission to Panch Sarpanch to commit corruption up to 15 lakhs

In the viral video, he is saying that the candidate spends the first 7 lakh in contesting the elections, the next seven lakh for the next election, one lakh in view of the rising inflation.

"In this way I tell people that he is exempted from 15 lakhs. If he does corruption in front of him, then tell me, action will be taken against him," said the MP.

Notably, Janardan Mishra said this while speaking in a media workshop.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 09:14 AM IST