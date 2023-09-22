WATCH: CM Chouhan Receives Rousing Welcome During Jan Ashirwad Yatra In Jabalpur

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received a rousing welcome in Jabalpur during BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Friday. The chief minister also addressed the public before taking part in the yatra.

Listing the achievements of the BJP government, Chouhan said, “The family of dear sisters (Ladli Behnas) has increased to 1.32 crore. Now the names of unmarried women will also be added to the Ladli Behna Yojana. LPG cylinders will also be given for ₹ 450.”

'Congress in disarray'

Launching a scathing attack on the oppostion Congress he said that Kamal Nath is in disarray and is targeting the govenmnt which has launched public welfare schemes for everyone from farmers to youth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chouhan also visited the famous Sankatmochan Temple situated at Gautam Ji Ki Madhiyan, ahead of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, Chouhan inaugurated the state wide Rozgar Diwas which aims to provide self employment to more than 3 lakh youth. He said that as many as 552 units will be established in 15 MSME clusters with an investment of Rs 1 thousand 937 crore and about 28 thousand 300 people will get employment.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)