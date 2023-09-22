 WATCH: CM Chouhan Receives Rousing Welcome During Jan Ashirwad Yatra In Jabalpur
Chouhan also visited the famous Sankatmochan Temple situated at Gautam Ji Ki Madhiyan, ahead of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received a rousing welcome in Jabalpur during BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Friday. The chief minister also addressed the public before taking part in the yatra. 

Listing the achievements of the BJP government, Chouhan said, “The family of dear sisters (Ladli Behnas) has increased to 1.32 crore. Now the names of unmarried women will also be added to the Ladli Behna Yojana. LPG cylinders will also be given for ₹ 450.”

article-image

'Congress in disarray'

Launching a scathing attack on the oppostion Congress he said that Kamal Nath is in disarray and is targeting the govenmnt which has launched public welfare schemes for everyone from farmers to youth.

Chouhan also visited the famous Sankatmochan Temple situated at Gautam Ji Ki Madhiyan, ahead of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. 

Earlier in the day, Chouhan inaugurated the state wide Rozgar Diwas which aims to provide self employment to more than 3 lakh youth. He said that as many as 552 units will be established in 15 MSME clusters with an investment of Rs 1 thousand 937 crore and about 28 thousand 300 people will get employment.

article-image

