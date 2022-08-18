Watch: Chhatarpur Cops seek help from Baba to solve murder case; ASI suspended, police station incharge line attached after video goes viral

Snap from the viral video |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police, Sachin Sharma has suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and line attached Bamitha police station incharge after a video of cop seeking help from an alleged Baba to solve a murder case, went viral on social media.

The murder incident occurred in Onta Purwa village under Bamitha police station limits of the district on July 28 where a body of a minor girl was found in a well in suspicious condition.

Following the incident, the police registered a case under section 302 and had detained three youths living in the village. The police interrogated them and later released them as the mobile locations of those youths were not found near the spot on the day of the incident.

A few days later, suddenly, the police arrested the uncle of the minor girl, Tirath Ahirwar citing that he suspected that his niece was having illicit relations with someone. He doubted her character and strangled her to death. Later he threw the body in the well.

The family members were surprised, the way police investigated the case and arrested Tirath. In the meantime, the video went viral on social media in which the ASI Anil Sharma was reportedly seen seeking help from Baba Pandokhar Sarkar to solve the case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As soon as the matter came to fore, SP Sachin Sharma immediately suspended ASI Anil Sharma and line attached the police station in charge Pankaj Sharma. Besides, SP Sharma constituted a team to investigate the matter and to solve the murder case.

Read Also Chhatarpur: Unfinished Tricolour paintings draw flak