WATCH: BJP MPs Cheer As Amit Shah Lists Scams That Took Place During UPA's Tenure, Netizens Point Out Scindia's Silence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of the parliament session went viral on social video where BJP MPs can be heard supporting Amit Shah as he listed scams that took place during the UPA's tenure, while Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was sitting quiet.

As Amit Shah asked "Who did Coal Scam?" the BJP MPs unanimously said "UPA did", then again he asked "Who did 2G Spectrum and Chopper Scams?", the BJP again echoed "UPA did." However, during this ex-Congress MP and current cabinet minister in BJP govt Jyotiraditya Scindia was sitting silent and did not join the fellow party members.

Commenting on the video, a verified twitter user ‘Narendra Modi (Parody)’ said that “He might be sleepy or just hungry”.

Another user, while reacting to the video, sarcastically said that, “Maybe he is thinking of rejoining INDIA.”

While others said that “matlab aap jante ho ki upa ne ghotala kiya hai”, “My god, do they actually rehearse for this!”, “kitne ghotale prove hue?” and so on.

Some of the users pointed out Rajnath Singh as well in the comments that he is quiet and silent.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the previous UPA government was involved in "scams" worth ₹12 lakh crore.

However, Scindia joined BJP in the year 2020 where the UPA scams took place in the years before Scindia joined BJP.

The list of the some of the scams that took place are as follows:

Coal Scam (2012): The CAG report on the irregularities in auctioning 194 coal blocks created a massive uproar in political circles with the government being heavily criticised for causing a loss of Rs 1.86 lakh crore to the exchequer.

2G spectrum scam (2008): The country issued 122 new telecom licences to several domestic companies that had little or no experience in the telecom sector, and at a price set in 2001. It is estimated that the spectrum scam led to a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government.

Chopper scam (2012): Former Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal S P Tyagi was allegedly paid bribes to swing a Rs 3,600 crore deal for procuring 12 choppers from Italian firm Finmeccanica to ferry VVIPS.

