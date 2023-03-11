e-Paper Get App
Watch: BJP leader Prabhu Ram Chaudhary’s shoes stolen at event, minister leaves wearing worker's footwear

During the program, minister Prabhu Ram Chaudhary took off his shoes and went on stage, but when he came back from the stage, his shoes disappeared from the spot.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
minister Prabhu Ram Chaudhary |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Last night, a video of minister Prabhu Ram Chaudhary’s shoes being stolen in a program held in memory of Madhavrao Scindia in Gwalior, went viral on social media.

As soon the minister’s shoes were stolen, he himself started searching for them with his staff but in vain even after searching for an hour. The minister had to leave wearing a worker’s footwear.

On the occasion of birth anniversary of Congress leader late Madhavrao Scindia, a bhajan evening was organized by BJP in which CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders of the party attended.

